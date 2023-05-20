She Informed Her Brother She Wouldn’t Attend His Birthday Party Because He Said She Couldn’t Bring Her 3-Year Old German Shepherd

Have you ever had to turn down an event because you couldn’t follow one of the rules that would be in place?

One woman told her brother she wouldn’t attend his birthday party because he told her she couldn’t bring her dog. Now, he and her sister-in-law are both angry with her.

She’s 28 years old and has a three-year-old German Shepherd named Lou. Lou was abused as a puppy but is still a very sweet dog. Once she warms up to someone, she’s very cuddly and affectionate.

She’s been working with a professional trainer over the years to help Lou overcome her puppy trauma. One of the only issues Lou has left is that she can’t be left alone for more than an hour because she gets terrible separation anxiety.

“It‘s hard to gain her trust, so getting someone to watch her on short notice is nearly impossible,” she explained.

She has a 39-year-old brother who is married to her 42-year-old sister-in-law. Ever since adopting Lou, she’s brought her to her brother’s house during every visit. The last time she visited their house with Lou, her sister-in-law accidentally stepped on Lou’s tail.

Lou barked a few times before hiding behind her legs. She didn’t try to bite her sister-in-law or show any further signs of aggression.

Her sister-in-law said she was alright, and they carried on with their evening. She figured everything was fine.

However, she recently got invited to her brother’s 40th birthday party, which will be held at his house. Unexpectedly, he told her not to bring Lou to the party. When asked why, he said her sister-in-law put the rule in place because she thought Lou would be aggressive toward their guests.

