She Lost Her Phone While She Was In A Store, And The Family Who Found It Left Her An Adorable Message

There’s nothing worse than that moment when you realize you’ve misplaced something important. Unfortunately, everyone has lost a valuable item before, whether it’s a wallet, phone, or keys.

Pockets are turned inside out, drawers are opened and closed, and the contents of purses are dumped out in the hopes that whatever is lost might somehow magically reappear.

Rarely does this ever happen, and there are times when you just have to cut your losses and buy a new phone.

But sometimes, a miracle occurs, and your missing item turns up at the store’s lost-and-found section due to the hands of a compassionate stranger.

That’s what happened to one lucky woman who lost her phone in a store. Thanks to the kindness of this lovely family, the phone was returned to its rightful owner.

Michell DeMarcus’s (@michelldanielledemarcus) phone disappeared, and when she finally located it, she was left with a hilariously adorable video from the family who found it first.

The family, who calls themselves the Blended Bugbys (@blendedbugbys), recorded a video of themselves singing a catchy jingle, telling the phone’s owner, “We found your phone.” They found Michell’s phone in the baby section.

The video went around in a circle of the whole Bugby clan, even catching on camera one embarrassed daughter running away between the aisles.

She was absolutely mortified her parents were singing in the middle of the store.

