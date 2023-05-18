She Recently Told Her Brother That His Family Could Not Live With Her After They Got Evicted, And It’s Caused A Lot Of Drama Within Their Family

Constantly having to help out family members who are struggling financially can put a lot of stress on a person.

One woman recently had to tell her older brother that his family could not live with her after getting evicted, and it’s caused a lot of drama within their family.

She’s 22 years old and married to her 26-year-old husband. She has a very interesting family, with three older siblings in their early 30s. She has 14 nieces and nephews, and each of her siblings has multiple children.

Unfortunately, each of her siblings has fallen on hard times and gone to her for help. None of them went to college, and they all work jobs with low salaries. When she was 16, she started helping by babysitting for her siblings but quickly realized they never appreciated her help.

“For the past six years, I’ve had the ‘don’t ask me for anything’ stance since my siblings are the type to ask for favors but never offer to help you,” she explained.

“They always borrow money from our parents but never pay it back.”

Unlike her siblings, she graduated from college and now works as a nurse. Her husband has a well-paying job. They make enough to live comfortably and own a four-bedroom house.

Recently, her older brother found out he and his family were getting evicted from their rental home. He has a girlfriend and four kids. He asked her if they could all live with her and her husband in their house until they found a new place.

Her brother tends to settle his family somewhere, then fails to pay rent and refuses to leave. His kids are also a bit wild and have previously wrecked their homes by coloring on walls and making holes in them.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.