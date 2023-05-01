She Refused To Let Her Boyfriend Watch His Favorite TV Show During Their Date Night Even Though It Helps Him Cope With His Panic Attacks

This 24-year-old woman currently has a boyfriend, who is 25. And every week, they enjoy having a “date night.”

Usually, these date nights entail them cooking dinner together. Then, they will just sit down on the couch to watch either a TV show or a movie.

Recently, though, her boyfriend has been having a difficult time trying to deal with his anxiety. So, he has been rewatching one of his favorite TV shows as a coping mechanism.

However, when it came time for their date night last Friday, she wound up suggesting that they watch a romantic movie rather than his same TV show.

“But he insisted that we watch it because it helps him relax,” she recalled.

Quite frankly, though, she just was not in the mood for her boyfriend’s comfort show and really preferred to watch something else.

Still, once her boyfriend realized she wasn’t interested, he just got really upset with her. Then, he revealed how that particular TV show served as a comforting escape whenever he had panic attacks. And on that particular Friday evening, he claimed he really needed that help.

She honestly did not know how to react, though, because, on the one hand, she really did not want to invalidate her boyfriend’s feelings.

“But I also didn’t want to give up our date night tradition,” she admitted.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.