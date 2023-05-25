She Sent Her Son To Live With His Grandparents After He Secretly Took A Video Of Her Daughter Removing Her Dentures And Caused Her To Get Severely Bullied

This woman and her husband currently have two kids– a 16-year-old son and a 14-year-old daughter. But, back when her daughter was just 8, there was a medical emergency in their family.

Apparently, her daughter developed an extremely rare mouth infection that wrecked her gums and teeth. So, her daughter wound up losing every single tooth she had in both sets.

Then, her daughter was forced to get some corrective work in order to even get regular dentures.

And as you can imagine, this entire experience was very traumatic for her daughter. In fact, her daughter is still in therapy to this day, trying to cope with the medical issue.

At the same time, her daughter is also extremely self-conscious about what happened and the fact she wears dentures.

None of her daughter’s friends know about it. And outside of the family, no one is aware except for her daughter’s doctor and dentist.

“My daughter doesn’t want people to know. She’s very worried about people finding out and won’t even take her teeth out in front of the rest of us,” she said.

“She is worried someone will see.”

Still, her son knew about the dentures. And for a while, both of her kids always had a strong relationship.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.