She Shared A Hysterical Video Of Her Husband Freaking Out Over A Bug Before Saying Someone Needs To Fact Check His Vows

For a lot of people who choose to get married, the vows you say at your wedding ceremony are a really big deal.

It’s common for people to get nervous about the topic of wedding vows. It’s understandable, right? You have to stand at an altar and make some very intense promises to your partner, sometimes in front of a crowd of your friends and family.

Whether you write them yourself or choose to repeat a set of them, marriage vows are a serious and sacred part of getting married.

One TikTok user recently shared a hysterical video that shows her husband may not have been as serious about one of the vows he made on their wedding day as she thought.

Her name is Andrea (@andreaandlewis), and she makes amazing TikTok videos with her husband, Lewis. They are an adorable couple and go on some fantastic adventures together that their followers admire.

Andrea and Lewis tied the knot recently at their beautiful and whimsical wedding in Mexico that looked like something out of a fairytale.

Andrea’s friends documented how nervous she was before her ceremony. She seemed most nervous about giving her vows!

Andrea posted a video of her pacing back and forth in her stunning wedding gown as her friend kindly transcribed the vows she wrote for Lewis from her phone to a little vow booklet for the ceremony.

Clearly, the vows were a serious matter for Andrea.

