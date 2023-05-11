She Thinks Her Best Friend Is Making A Huge Mistake By Buying An Apartment With Her Boyfriend, But She Isn’t Sure What To Do

This 26-year-old woman has a 27-year-old best friend named Carlie, who she has known for 19 years.

And obviously, over the past nearly two decades, they have been through a lot together– always leaning on each other for support.

About a year and a half ago, however, Carlie got her first boyfriend. But, their relationship was initially broken off within the first two weeks because, apparently, her friend’s boyfriend had a ton of red flags, and she encouraged Carlie to end it.

The first red flag was how, on their second date, the guy claimed Carlie would have to sell her car when they moved in together. That way, he and Carlie would get to share one car between them.

After that, Carlie’s boyfriend claimed Carlie could only go visit her if he thought Carlie could afford it.

Finally, the guy told her friend that she would be going to hell for “living in sin” since she currently lives with her fiancé but is not yet married.

Anyway, all of that was said within the first two weeks of Carlie’s relationship– which set off serious alarm bells in her head.

But unfortunately, after breaking up with the guy, Carlie still got back together with her ex. And ever since then, only more drama has unfolded.

Apparently, Carlie is no longer allowed to visit her alone since Carlie’s boyfriend always has to be there and control what her friend is doing.

