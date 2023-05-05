She Thought She Had Met The Perfect Match, But He Turned Out To Be A Scary Stalker

Being stalked by someone has to be one of the most frightening things imaginable. It leaves you with that creepy feeling that you’re constantly being watched.

Isabelle (@shtalker4) thought she had met the perfect match, but he turned out to be a scary stalker.

What started as a simple quest to find love ended up being a successful attempt at warding off a creepy admirer.

She met this guy Devon on Hinge, and according to the app, they were the most compatible with each other. Isabelle found him attractive, so they started chatting.

She gave him her phone number, but his behavior quickly turned obsessive. So, of course, she decided it was best to block his number.

After that, everything was normal until one day, she woke up to some strange texts from a seemingly random number.

The texts were telling her to get tested. Isabelle instantly knew that someone was trying to mess with her.

She tried calling the number that texted, but her efforts were to no avail. Finally, she blocked the number, but within two hours, she got eight more text messages from different numbers.

When she got to work, she received another message, and that’s when she started to panic. The message was about her ad on Craigslist.

