She Told Her Boyfriend How She Replies To Guys Who Still Ask Her Out, And He Did Not Like What She Said

In the world of dating, women are often at risk. We’re constantly questioning whether a situation is safe, and we’re always being told to carry self-defense devices like pepper spray and stun guns. The dangers of dating are endless, and we never know how men will act.

That’s why sometimes, it’s just safer for us women to lie to them rather than to reject them outright. And that’s exactly what Kate Smith (@katelivingoutloud) does when turning down guys who ask her out. But, surprisingly, her boyfriend was not happy with her methods.

It all began when Kate’s boyfriend wanted to know if other men still asked her out occasionally. Kate confirmed that they did. Then, her boyfriend asked what her response to these men was.

Kate’s response to men she doesn’t want to go out with is light-hearted with a sprinkle of sarcasm: “I would love to go to dinner with you, but my boyfriend has this weird boundary where he doesn’t like me going to dinner with other guys.”

Initially, her boyfriend was under the impression that she had come up with that clever answer on the spot, but Kate clarified she had been using that line for many years, and that is when things started to spiral downwards.

He became increasingly upset and accused her of lying to other guys about having a boyfriend before she started dating him. In his eyes, her behavior was unacceptable.

Kate did not understand his agitation over this issue since she thought it was a well-known safety strategy used by women everywhere.

“When you’re a little girl, you’re taught that you’re responsible for helping manage men’s emotions, on account of how emotional and violent they can be sometimes. It’s easier to say, ‘I have a boyfriend,'” said Kate.

Even after explaining the potential dangers that women face on a daily basis, her boyfriend was still extremely angry and bothered about how comfortable she was lying to men. At this point, Kate was done trying to explain.

