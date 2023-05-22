She Told Her Friend That The Reason Why He Can’t Get Dates Is That He No Longer Looks Like The Photos On His Profile, So He’s Pretty Much Catfishing Girls

Last weekend, this 29-year-old woman met up with a bunch of her friends who she doesn’t get to see very often. But, her friend group makes it a priority to catch up a couple of times a year– which she looks forward to.

And since three of her friends were newly single, the topic of dating apps wound up coming up in conversation.

It was then that one of her friends, Jake, who is 30, started complaining about how he could never get a second date with any girl he went out with. Plus, Jake claimed to have no idea why that was the case.

He detailed how he always got a ton of matches on dating apps and landed plenty of first dates. Yet, none of the girls he goes out with ever give him a second chance.

While Jake was talking about his dating struggles, he also took out his phone to show everyone his Tinder profile. And at that moment, she claimed it was glaringly obvious why no one ever went out with her friend for a second time.

“Let’s just say that his pictures do not reflect what he looks like now,” she said. “I don’t want to be mean, but the Corona lockdown and the whole situation really took a toll on Jake.”

Apparently, her friend used to be a very fit guy who sported thick long hair and was “conventionally attractive.”

And on his Tinder profile, that’s how he looked– because he used about five photos, taken between five and seven years ago, in which he appeared much younger and even had abs.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, though, Jake really started to struggle. First, he was laid off from his job. Then, his father passed away following a long fight with an illness. And to top it all off, Jake later broke up with his girlfriend.

