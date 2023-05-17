She Went Out To The Movies With A Guy Who Performed Surgery On Himself After Being Bitten By A Spider

More often than not, most crazy dating stories we see on the internet are about men who are scared of commitment and bolt the second things start to get a little serious.

TikToker Alora Tefariah (@aloratefariah1) has an anecdote about a guy who was quite the opposite. In fact, he was determined to go out with her no matter the cost, even if it meant risking his own life.

So she had been talking to this guy, and he eventually asked her out on a date. They planned on going to the movies together.

On the day of the date, he picked her up, and they headed to the movie theater. So far, everything was fine.

But as they were standing in line to buy popcorn and snacks, Alora noticed that he appeared uncomfortable.

She noted that it didn’t seem like discomfort related to social anxiety but more like general physical discomfort. Of course, she asked him if he was okay, and he said yes.

They were a little late to the movie, so their seats were closer to the screen than Alora preferred. As they were seated, she noticed he was leaning over to one side and sweating profusely. Alora found it strange because it was usually colder in theaters.

She asked him again if everything was alright. This time, he slowly turned to her and drawled out the words, “Yeah, so I think I should’ve gone to the hospital.”

He informed Alora that he had given himself surgery after being bitten by a spider. Alora was confused and was starting to freak out a little.

