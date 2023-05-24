She Wore A Designer Perfume Gifted By Her Mother-In-Law For A Family Dinner, But Her Mother-In-Law Got Upset That She Didn’t Save It For A Special Occasion

Throughout this 30-year-old woman’s life, she’s never been particularly interested in perfume. Sure, back in high school, she did have the Christine Aguilera deodorant– but that was just because every girl in school had it.

So, for the past 10 years, she’s just been using some average drugstore deodorant each day. And honestly, that’s perfectly fine with her.

But her mother-in-law, on the other hand, is apparently super “into” perfume. In fact, her mother-in-law even layers two or three different designer scents on top of one another to create her own custom scent every single day.

“Which is fine, don’t get me wrong,” she noted. “My mother-in-law smells nice, not too strong, and if that’s something she enjoys, I won’t judge her for it.”

Recently, however, her mother-in-law asked if she wanted some old perfumes. Apparently, her mother-in-law had tried out a few scents but decided against them for some reason.

But she decided to be honest with her mother-in-law and admit that she really did not care about perfume.

Plus, she claimed to have already told her mother-in-law that in the past– so she didn’t think the news was a surprise.

Nonetheless, her mother-in-law wound up insisting that she take the bottles.

“And I’m someone who thinks, ‘If it’s there, I’ll use it so that it doesn’t go to waste,” she said.

