She Works In Hospitality, And She’s Breaking Down How You Can Check Your Hotel Room For Bed Bugs

Chances are, you may know someone who has had a run-in with bed bugs before. Doesn’t just the thought of them make you want to squirm?

It might be a disgusting topic to discuss, but it’s important information to know for any future travel plans.

Bed bugs have been around for over 3,000 years, and unfortunately, it looks like they are here to stay.

Experts say that they are one of the hardest insects to get rid of once they’ve infested a room.

Humans are their favorite hosts, but they’ll feast on other warm-blooded animals, too, like dogs, cats, birds, and rodents.

Bed bugs are usually associated with filth, but these pesky critters can show up anywhere from a squeaky-clean, spotless bedroom to a college dorm or hotel room.

Halee (@haleewithaflair) is a hotel and travel expert, and she is showing TikTok viewers how to check for bed bugs so people won’t fall victim to their itchy bites and bring them back to their own homes.

She has been working in the hotel industry for fifteen years and owns a hotel sales support company, so she knows best how to spot them.

So if you’re staying at a hotel, the very first thing you should do before even unpacking is to scour the beds for bugs.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.