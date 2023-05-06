She’s A Recovering Shopping Addict, And She’s Breaking Down The 4 Stages Of A Shopping Addiction

We all feel the urge to splurge now and then, whether it’s on the latest iPhone, a coffee from Starbucks, or a cute clothing item.

There’s nothing wrong with treating yourself once in a while, but for some people, the desire to shop can no longer be satisfied by just the occasional impulse buy.

And left unchecked, a love for shopping can just as quickly turn into an unhealthy addiction, compelling shoppers to spend beyond their means.

A woman named Lana Saint Clair (@lanasaintclair) is opening up on TikTok about her shopping addiction, shedding light on a topic that is rarely discussed.

Now, she’s on the road to recovery, and by documenting her journey on social media, she’s helping others out there recognize the signs of a budding shopping addiction. There are four main stages that a shopping addict goes through.

The first is the feeling of anticipation. An addict may have ‘obsessive thoughts or preoccupation with having a specific item or with the act of shopping.’

“Personally, I spend one to three hours every day thinking about shopping and then beating those thoughts down with a very large stick,” Lana admits.

The second stage involves preparation for shopping. Before embarking on a big shopping trip, a compulsive spender will establish where they plan to shop, which credit cards to use, and what to wear to the stores.

At the height of her shopping addiction, Lana consistently wore old pajamas out to the store because she was unable to get dressed without going shopping first.

