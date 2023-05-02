She’s Advising You To Not Get So Caught Up In A New Relationship That You Ignore Red Flags

The euphoria you experience at the prospect of having a new boo can get super intense and exciting. As you may know, the beginning of a relationship is usually all sunshine and rainbows.

There’s nothing your sweetheart can do to annoy you because, at this stage, you just can’t get enough of each other.

However, the giddiness you feel can cloud your judgment and blind you from spotting the subtle warning signs that indicate what’s to come after the honeymoon stage finally reaches its end.

The rose-colored glasses are on, dimming down those bright red flags to a pretty dusty pink hue. Then, once those glasses come off, it’s like you’re seeing a totally different person.

TikToker Brenna Berg (@brennaberg) is advising you not to get too caught up in the newness of it all so that you are able to detect those clues early on.

The sooner you realize those bothersome traits exist, the sooner you can save yourself from a potentially toxic relationship and prevent a more devastating heartbreak in the future.

It doesn’t hurt as badly to discover that someone is not who they seem when you’re just starting a relationship. At that point, it’s easier just to go your separate ways.

It’s definitely disappointing, but the longer you stay together and become more enmeshed in each other’s lives, the pain of losing who you thought was the perfect person will hit much worse.

“When you first start dating somebody, you gotta quit overlooking the small things,” said Brenna. She goes on to say that you need to take a second to look at what the small things say about who they are overall.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.