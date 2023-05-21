She’s Been Dating A Guy For 7 Months, But He Won’t Refer To Her As His Girlfriend Or Completely Commit, So She’s Thinking It’s Time To Walk Away

This 29-year-old girl has been dating a 30-year-old guy for more than 7 months, and they initially met on a dating app in October of 2022.

Back when she did meet this guy, they both said they were only interested in having fun, as they had exited long-term relationships not long before connecting.

Just 3 months before she began speaking to him, she ended a decade-long relationship with her high school sweetheart.

As for him, he had been in a relationship that lasted 4 years before being single for the 6 months leading up to meeting her.

“So we both initially were not looking for something serious,” she explained. “Well, of course, 2 -3 months pass, and I’m suddenly catching feelings for him.”

“At the time, he said he barely knew me, which was true since our relationship did start out as just (physical). As a result, we started hanging out more outside the bedroom in January 2023, and he has since met my friends, and I’ve met his family.”

“We have gone on many day trips together and have even spent the weekend together. We agreed to take things slow. But now I find myself wanting to be his girlfriend because, naturally, I’ve grown really fond of him and can see a future with him.”

They have discussed exclusivity, but they have not yet labeled their actual relationship. Every time she does question him about why he isn’t willing to call her his girlfriend, he maintains it’s all because he’s not interested in settling down.

He also tries to say he needs to get to know her better and also needs to be further along in his career.

