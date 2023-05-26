She’s Been Dubbed Gen Z’s Carrie Bradshaw, And People Really Relate To The Videos She Makes About Rules For Specific Events Or Days Of The Week

Young women can’t get enough of who has been dubbed as Gen Z’s Carrie Bradshaw – Eli Rallo.

Eli (@elirallo) has taken the internet by storm and is posting content that helps young people navigate the crazy world of dating, relationships, and trying to get their lives together.

You may have seen her ‘rules’ videos on TikTok, where she hilariously gives a set of rules for specific events or days of the week. Or, perhaps you’ve listened to an episode of her podcast, “Miss Congeniality with Eli Rallo.’

Either way, with a book coming out this winter, Eli Rallo is the girl tons of people are going to for advice these days.

Eli’s internet fame began during the pandemic in 2020 when she lived at home during the lockdown. Her original TikTok username was @thejarr because she went viral for posting videos of the massive snack jars she was creating during quarantine.

As her followers started falling in love with her voice and what she had to say, Eli’s content transitioned into videos filled with advice for young people navigating their lives.

For instance, let’s say you’re a young woman going on a first date and could really use some solid, detailed advice on what to do. Thankfully, Eli filmed a ‘rules video’ for that exact situation.

“Welcome back to my besties old and new,” says Eli in the intro of every rules video.

So, what are some of Eli’s first date rules?

