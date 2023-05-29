She’s Been With Her Boyfriend For A Decade, And He Recently Told Her That He Has A Baby With Another Woman That He Wants To Live With

This 30-year-old woman has a boyfriend the same age as her, and they have been together for a decade.

She split from her boyfriend a bit less than 2 years ago, and before they broke up, they lived in a house that his mom and dad owned.

As soon as they did break up, her boyfriend moved to a totally different state, and she remained in their home with their dog.

“Although we were broken up, we would still have regular conversations on a weekly basis,” she explained.

“My thought was maybe I would give him this time and space since really we were each other’s first real relationship and that he would come back around. His mom even thought he would come back (spoiler, he does).”

“When he would come back to visit, he would live at our place, and I would do regular chores and cook for him, etc. Every time he would leave to go back to his state, he would cry.”

During Christmas of 2022, he arrived back at their house to announce that he actually has a baby with another woman.

That news absolutely broke her heart, and she ended up crying. She asked her boyfriend why he had not said anything to her sooner, but he brushed it off as being too difficult to tell her.

He was aware that he was in the wrong for keeping such a secret from her, and she thought he should have spoken up sooner. Not even his family knew about the baby at that point.

