She’s Calling Out Vacation Rental Owners For Charging Cleaning Fees While Also Requiring You To Do Chores

Vacation rentals have revolutionized the way people travel. Compared to hotels, they offer more space and privacy, which is especially perfect for those traveling in a large group. Most rentals also include a kitchen, so you can cook what you want instead of dining out all the time.

Vacation rental owners do charge cleaning fees, which makes sense because, unlike hotels, they don’t have a built-in housekeeping service.

Many owners are the ones doing the cleaning themselves after the vacationers vacate the place.

However, one woman discovered that a vacation rental owner asked guests to do chores before leaving despite already charging a $125 cleaning fee.

Mel (@melworeit) was researching some places to stay for a vacation that she and her husband planned to take in the near future.

While browsing, she came across a listing that looked promising and was within her price range.

But when she looked into it further, she noticed that guests were required to start the dishwasher and do a load of laundry before leaving. They were also supposed to take out the trash.

“If I’m paying $229 a night to stay somewhere, plus a $125 cleaning fee, I’m not doing any…laundry,” said Mel.

“I know it’s like one load of laundry. It’ll take me like two minutes to do, but the principle of it really bothers me,” she continued.

