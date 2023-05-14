She’s Detailing 15 Things She’s Learned About Having A Healthy Relationship

The satisfaction that you feel when you finally settle into a good, healthy relationship is unlike any other. Finally, you can now see how all of your other relationships that fell apart before were toxic.

This is exactly what TikToker Gia, @giaaldisert, explains in her video detailing the 15 things that she’s learned about relationships after being in a healthy one for so long.

“For context,” she started, “I’ve been with my boyfriend for about six years, and we’ve never broken up and we do have a healthy relationship.”

The first tip that she gives is probably the most important one that every relationship expert also gives to couples: communication is key.

“Communication is everything,” she said. “If you don’t know how to communicate, you’re never going to be able to work through things and progress together.”

Going along with open communication is being willing to tell your partner everything.

“Number two, you guys should both be an open book,” she said. “There shouldn’t be an issue with having each other’s location and having each other’s passwords.”

It’s important to communicate and be aware of each other’s presence. That being said, you shouldn’t let that control your lives so much that you don’t have any separation from each other whatsoever.

“Number three is one of the most important things,” she said. “You must be able to have your own individual lives. You need to have your own friends and career path. You can’t be life-dependent on this person.”

