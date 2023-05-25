She’s Got A Recipe For An American Flag Fruit Pizza That You Can Make For Memorial Day

Memorial Day weekend is here, and families across the nation will no doubt be firing up their grills to cook a feast.

While burgers and hot dogs are a treat to look forward to, let’s not forget about the desserts! This holiday is the best time to start showcasing your finest summertime desserts.

A TikTok account that goes by the handle @fivefootfeminine is sharing her recipe for a fruit pizza decorated as an American flag.

It’s an excellent way to honor those in the U.S. military who have lost their lives while serving the country and make the party you’re hosting as memorable as possible.

First, you’ll need one or two tubes of premade sugar cookie dough. Slice the rolls of cookie dough into small sections and place each piece on a twelve to sixteen-inch greased pizza pan.

Once the pan is covered completely with dough pieces, use your hands to mold them all together until you have created one large circular sheet of dough.

Stick it in the oven for twelve to fifteen minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. While the dough is in the oven, get started on the whipped topping for your fruit pizza.

In a large bowl, add eight ounces of Cool Whip, two-thirds cup of sugar, a teaspoon of vanilla, and four ounces of cream cheese.

Use a hand mixer to combine the ingredients together thoroughly.

Next, remove the pizza from the oven. Allow it to cool off for a couple of minutes, then spread the cream cheese mixture on top.

