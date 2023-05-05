She’s No Longer Allowing Her Sister To Visit Her This Summer Because Her Sister Berated Her For Over Two Hours And Claimed They Were Always Just Friends, Not Real Sisters

This 35-year-old woman is French and has been living in Canada for the past six years. And nearly every year, she returns to her home country to visit her sister’s family.

This summer, however, her sister was finally supposed to visit her for the first time.

Now, normally, she would be super excited because she always thought she had a great relationship with her sister.

“She was the first person I wanted to see, the most important person in my life. We used to text and Facetime several times a week,” she recalled.

But, after she visited her sister’s home for four days last August, all of that changed.

She detailed how just one hour after she arrived to see her sister and nephews, her sister began complaining about how she had behaved during their last visit.

More specifically, her sister was apparently angry that she did not prepare lunch for her sister’s husband one afternoon.

Understandably, she was shocked that her sister had remained so upset about that and proceeded to keep her feelings a secret for a whole year.

So, she voiced her surprise to her sister, but her sister claimed to have wanted to have the conversation in person.

