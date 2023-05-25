She’s Refusing To Attend Her Brother’s Wedding After His Fiancée Said If She Had Just Done A Better Job As A Cardiologist, Maybe Her Daughter Would Still Be Alive

Has a family member ever said something that offended you so deeply that it took ages for your relationship to heal?

One woman is refusing to attend her brother’s wedding after his fiancée said something incredibly insulting related to her late daughter.

She’s been a cardiologist for 22 years. Her life changed when her teenage daughter was diagnosed with cancer at 14. Her daughter had entered remission by the time she was 16 but had a lot of intense side effects from her treatments.

Tragically, she collapsed and passed away at home just days before her 17th birthday in 2020.

“It happened in front of me,” she remembered.

“I was the one who gave her CPR. It was the worst feeling of my life, and I still have nightmares about it. We took her to the hospital, but she was gone.”

She’s been a wreck ever since the loss of her daughter. On her daughter’s birthday in 2021, she was such a mess that she felt as though she couldn’t bring herself to do anything. So, family members went over to her house to help her out. Her mom, brother, and future sister-in-law kept her company.

They were all sharing happy stories about her daughter when her brother mentioned how upset he was that his niece wouldn’t be at his wedding. His fiancée was also very upset since she had formed a close relationship with her daughter and made her a bridesmaid.

But then, her future sister-in-law said something that shook her to her core. Her future sister-in-law said that if she had been better at her job as a cardiologist, maybe her daughter would still be alive.

Then, her brother’s fiancée tried justifying what she had said by talking about how devastated she was by her daughter’s death. But it was too late; she had already broken her heart.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.