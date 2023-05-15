She’s Sharing All The Lessons She Has Learned From Dating

If you’re new to dating and need some advice, TikToker Danielle Blakey (@dabaaaabyyy) is sharing all the lessons she has learned during her years of going on dates.

“So sit down, buckle up, and let me spit some knowledge in your face so that you can finally understand why he isn’t texting you back,” said Danielle.

Starting off strong, the first bullet point on Danielle’s list of lessons is that you will never get led on by someone who genuinely wants to date you.

Don’t give a guy excuses for not texting you back. Sure, he may have been busy with family, but if he truly liked you, he would’ve communicated with you beforehand that he wouldn’t be on his phone instead of just giving you radio silence.

“If he says he’s a really bad texter, he will call you. A man who likes you will show you through his actions, not just his words,” stated Danielle.

Number two: if a man doesn’t text you to ensure you got home safely after hanging out together, then he’s not the one. Find a new man who will do that.

According to Danielle, the next point on her list might be somewhat controversial, but she’s sharing it anyway. She claims that after a guy meets you, he will place you into one of three categories.

The categories are potential relationships, friends with benefits, or platonic friendships. Remember that your actions will decide which category you will get put into.

Number four: everyone is replaceable. There are a lot of good men out there, so don’t despair! If your boyfriend breaks up with you, you will find another who might treat you even better than your previous one.

