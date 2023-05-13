She’s Showing You Her Process For How To Slide Into A Famous Guy’s DMs On Instagram

It might be easier than you think it is to connect with your celebrity crush. TikToker Fiona (@baddgal_fifi) is sharing a three-step process for how to slide into a famous guy’s DMs on Instagram. The strategy has proven to be successful for her, so there’s hope for you, too!

The first step is to get some mutuals. Once you have settled on your target, take a look at who he’s following.

Find some regular, non-celebrity guys on the list.

They could be people he works with or childhood friends. Hit that follow button and hope at least one of them follows you back.

Then, you will have acquired a mutual with your famous man. After landing a mutual, make sure you post live stories on your Instagram.

Ideally, your stories should contain yourself and a group of your hottest friends. And you should be located in the same city as the famous guy you’ve set your sights on.

For example, if you’re aiming for a musician or an athlete, your story needs to show that you’re at the concert or sporting event he’s playing at. Proximity is key.

The final step is the act of actually sliding into his DMs. Send him something along the lines of this: “If you’re looking for a good time, I’m here with my friends. We would love to link.”

Then, add your phone number. You could also do this process with someone close to your famous guy, like a manager, a friend, or a brother. In fact, that approach is actually even better.

