She’s Showing You How To Make Spinach And Artichoke Stuffed Chicken, And It’s A Good Low-Carb Recipe To Try For Dinner

Many of us struggle with eating healthy meals, especially when nighttime approaches. Breakfast is a breeze with some fruit and granola, and for lunch, a simple salad will do.

But after a long day, the last thing any of us want to be doing is spending hours in the kitchen cooking dinner.

It may be tempting to order takeout or even just to pop a frozen meal in the microwave, sacrificing our health in the process.

But there is no need to give into that temptation right now because we have an easy, low-carb recipe for you to try that doesn’t make you have to put your health on hold!

Content creator Jackie Hartlaub (@lowcarbstateofmind) has a video on TikTok showing viewers the process of how to make spinach and artichoke stuffed chicken, which is one of the best healthy, low-carb dinners that anyone can make.

With her video garnering over four million likes on TikTok, the popularity of the dish is evident.

This recipe has very few steps and only includes six ingredients, most of which you probably already have right at home.

Ingredients:

Baby spinach

A jar of artichoke hearts

2 cloves of garlic

An 8-ounce brick of cream cheese

Salt and pepper

4 chicken breasts

