She’s Talking About The Five Things She Wished She Knew Earlier In Her Twenties

Many people think that when you hit your twenties, you suddenly become this all-knowing adult full of wisdom. However, that usually isn’t the case.

Throughout your twenties, you’re still growing and figuring yourself out. At that stage of your existence, you’re nowhere near being an expert on life.

But over the decade, you will have picked up some valuable life lessons, even though you may not be this wise, old sage.

And there are probably a few things that stand out in your mind that you would like to go back and tell your younger self to do differently.

TikToker and certified wellness coach Audrey Brothers (@audreyannab) is 29-years-old, and she’s sharing the five things she wishes she had known earlier in her twenties.

Starting off strong, the very first thing Audrey wished she had learned sooner is to drink less alcohol. She feels she lost so much of her youth by getting wasted so often.

And by no means is she saying not to drink alcohol. But if you’re a heavy drinker, it might be important to reflect on your relationship with it.

“If you’re drinking every night of the week, if you’re binge drinking, if you’re blacking out all the time, or if you’re just abusing substances in general, then there’s probably something going on internally that you need to address,” said Audrey.

The sooner that you look inwards and work on healing whatever is causing you to turn to alcohol as a coping mechanism, the better off your life will be.

