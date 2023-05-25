She’s Talking About The Struggles Of Being A Mom And Having Kids In Different Age Groups

There are a lot of elements to take into consideration when it comes to family planning. And one of them is: how far apart in age do you want your kids to be?

The best age gap between siblings depends on the preferences of each parent. Some parents prefer to have their children one right after the other so their kids will have a built-in best friend.

Others would rather put more years between their kids so they can give their undivided attention to each child and let their bodies rest and recover from pregnancy.

TikTok creator Kristen Saller (@kraystie) is a mom of three, and she’s talking about the struggles of having kids in different age groups. Right now, she has a teenager, a pre-teen, and a toddler.

In her viral video, which has gained over a million views, Kristen advises parents to have their children close in age to each other so life won’t be as hectic for them.

“Your goal is to do the same age group…that way, you can get them all up at the same time and put them all on the same bus,” she declared while preparing a peanut butter sandwich with the crusts cut off.

“And they can all go to the same school, not three different schools, not three different buses, not three different emotional rollercoasters because they’re battling three different milestones.”

Several TikTok users voiced their agreement, while some are pointing out that having kids in the same age group isn’t a walk in the park, either.

“I got a kid in pre-k, K, and 1st – zero regrets so far…but those first few years, I felt like I was a subject in a sleep deprivation study,” commented one user.

