Sunrise Strawberry Mimosas Are An Elevated Take On A Classic

The arrival of spring means one thing–it’s brunch season! Brunch is the best way to treat your mom on Mother’s Day. And we all know that no brunch can be complete without the classic beverage of mimosas.

But this drink comes with a twist. TikToker Tatyana (@tatyanaseverydayfood) has an elevated mimosa recipe for you.

It’s the spectacular sunrise strawberry mimosa.

The reddish-orange and yellow color of the drink gives off the effect of a day just beginning to dawn when the first rays of sunlight emerge to grace the horizon.

So celebrate mom’s special day in style with this light, crisp, fruity cocktail that’s acceptable to drink before noon!

Ingredients:

3 to 4 cups of strawberries

1/3 cup of sugar

2 cups of orange juice, chilled

1 bottle of sparkling wine, chilled

Directions:

First, wash the berries thoroughly and cut off the tops. Fresh strawberries are the most ideal, but frozen strawberries will work in a pinch.

Next, puree them in a food processor until they are smoothly blended.

Then, add the puree to a saucepan and dump in the sugar. With the combination of the sugar and strawberries, you’ll essentially be making a syrupy strawberry sauce of sorts.

