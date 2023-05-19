These Are The Requirements This Bride Gave To Her Bridesmaids

Being a bridesmaid is a great honor. But with great honor comes greater responsibility. Bridesmaids must juggle many duties when helping out the bride.

So when a bride takes charge and establishes the do’s and dont’s of certain aspects, it reduces some of the burdens on the bridesmaids’ shoulders and eases the pressures of wedding planning.

There are some brides who take it too far, but for the most part, the instruction is appreciated among bridesmaids.

TikToker Jully (@just.jully) is outlining the requirements she set for her bridesmaids to follow during her wedding, sparking a debate in the comments section.

In the video, she presented an array of pictures of each of her bridesmaids at her wedding ceremony.

She prohibited them from wearing red lipstick and necklaces. They were expected to wear the earrings she got for them and steam their saris until they were wrinkle-free.

Next, Jully instructed them to hold their flower bouquets at the waist, not above. She jokingly called out one bridesmaid for not understanding the assignment as the slideshow transitioned to her picture.

Jully also made a Pinterest board with all the acceptable hairstyles and makeup looks they could choose from. She noted that her bridesmaids loved her ideas, and the whole bridal party looked beautiful.

Many TikTok users praised Jully for planning everything down to the last detail and reducing the stress of the event. But others claimed she was a bridezilla and that she was in the wrong for dictating her bridesmaids’ choices.

