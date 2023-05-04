This Career And Fulfillment Coach Is Here To Give You A Pep Talk If You Feel That You’re Destined For Something Big

Is life getting you down? Are you in need of a pick-me-up? If so, read these empowering words that will reframe your mindset and ignite your spark for life once again.

A career and fulfillment coach on TikTok, Annie Petsche (@coach_anniepetsche), is giving a pep talk for those who have always felt destined for greatness but are currently experiencing some self-doubt.

“If you’ve always known that you are meant for something big, but that knowing is hazy, and you can’t quite put your finger on it, this is for you,” said Annie.

She then goes on to list the traits that people who contribute great things to the world tend to display. If this sounds like you, you are probably constantly curious, creative, and bursting to the seams with fantastic ideas.

You also want to live life to the fullest and try as many things as possible. And because you are so multifaceted and tackle every situation with positivity and excitement, you are able to draw inspiration from every aspect of life.

This way of experiencing life has given you a strong understanding of your sense of self. In every career or position you have ever held, you recognize that your being transcends that role. There is not one specific label that can accurately sum up who you are as a person.

“So at every twist and turn in your career, regardless of what you are doing, you carry this deep yet amorphous knowing that you are meant for something big in this lifetime,” said Annie.

“And you can’t explain it because you don’t yet know what that big thing is or why. But you know it. It’s technically unfounded, but you don’t need evidence to tell you because you can feel it bursting out of you.”

So when you are placed in a box with certain expectations held over your head, you begin to feel claustrophobic. Moreover, forcing yourself into a category makes you lose all the zest and enthusiasm you once showed.

