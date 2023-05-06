This Makeup Artist Ended Up Charging A Bride More Money For Her Wedding Day Makeup, Even Though She Said The Price Would Be Cheaper

This woman has been a makeup artist for nine years. She charges $500 for bridal makeup and $250 for each bridesmaid who needs their makeup done as well. But for regular party makeup, she charges around $150.

One summer day in June, a woman booked her at ten in the morning, requesting party makeup. So, of course, the cost was $150.

However, when she arrived at the location, she overheard someone talking and realized she was at a wedding. And the woman she was doing makeup on was actually the bride.

She was really upset that the bride lied about the occasion, but she continued to do the job she was hired to do. After they were finished, the bride handed her $150 in payment, which was the agreed-upon price.

Instead of leaving it be, the makeup artist told the bride that she still owed $350 because since she was a bride, it counted as bridal makeup.

The bride countered that they had initially agreed to do simple party makeup and accused the makeup artist of trying to rip her off, saying that the title of the event shouldn’t matter.

The makeup artist argued that no one could dictate how she decided the prices for her work. Then, the bride refused to pay her at all and told her to leave the premises. Before she left, the bride’s mother gave her $200 and also called her a scammer.

Afterward, she explained what happened to her friends, hoping to receive some support. However, her friends actually sided with the bride.

They claimed that unless she was using more expensive products and spending extra time, she was not justified to charge the bride more money. Since the bride requested party makeup, she should only pay whatever that costs.

