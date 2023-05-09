When She Was In High School, She Gave Her Number To A New Girl, And The Girl Ended Up Harassing Her With Creepy Phone Calls

Have you ever given your phone number to someone and quickly came to regret it?

This happened to one woman when she was in high school after giving her number to a new student who ended up harassing her with creepy phone calls.

She’s 19-years-old, and this incident occurred when she was 13 and in the ninth grade.

One day in class, a new girl sat down next to her. She seemed very quiet, reserved, and shy. After class, the new girl asked her for her phone number. She wanted to be nice so she gave it to her, but didn’t talk with her much after that.

Then, out of the blue, she got a call from the new girl’s mom. She said that her daughter had her class notebook, which was impossible since she hadn’t even had a notebook ready for that class yet.

The mom asked for her address so she could drop it off, and she lied and said she was on vacation.

“The girl texted me often after that, but I didn’t reply as we weren’t friends,” she explained.

“She would ask how I was once every three to four days and would also call me, but I ignored her calls as I didn’t have her number saved.”

Since she never got to know this girl and was weirded out by the constant unsolicited phone calls, she blocked her number and decided to go no-contact with her.

Two years later, she started getting calls from unknown numbers. The voice on the other line would just say “hello” before hanging up.

