5 Potted Plants To Help You Spruce Up Your Outdoor Space

You’ve always admired the lovely, well-kept yards of your neighbors. They just seem to easily sprout leafy, thick vegetation and the most exquisite of blooms.

So now, perhaps you’ve been inspired to finally cultivate some curb appeal around your own home. But how do you even begin to make your surroundings look more inviting?

If you’re unfamiliar with the way landscaping works, enhancing your home’s curb appeal might seem like a daunting project. Fortunately, landscaping isn’t the only way to reach your goal of prettying up your front door or porch area.

Placing potted plants and shrubs around your home is a great way to spruce up your outdoor space. Here are five you can add to impress your neighbors right back.

Agapanthus

Another name for agapanthus is Lily of the Nile. It has beautiful blue or white flowers with tall stems that stand upright. They make quite a show on a porch or a patio and give the exterior of your house an exotic feel.

The agapanthus requires a sunny climate and a well-draining potting mix. It is a drought-resistant plant, so it won’t tolerate any excess water. Plant them in pots in groups of three to five.

Fuschia Plants

These vibrant reddish blooms definitely add charm and allure to your home. Situate them near your mailbox, along a walkway, or place them front and center at an entryway. You can hang them from baskets so their blossoms cascade over the edge, creating a dramatic effect.

