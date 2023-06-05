5 Ways To Tell If Your Partner Might End Up Cheating On You

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer.

As much as it pains me to say this, there is no definitive way to know with 100% accuracy cheating will occur before it happens. Why is it so hard to forecast cheating?

Because people generally don’t intend to cheat. In most cases where there is a cheating partner, the cheater did not intend to cheat. Instead, cheating occurred because a series of events and emotions created a window of opportunity – they did not go out looking for an affair.

So with this knowledge, are there indicators early on that they will cheat before it happens? While there is no way to be absolutely sure, signs can indicate a likelihood of future cheating if they haven’t already.

Here are five ways to tell if your partner might cheat on you.

1. They have cheated before.

We’ve all heard the expression, “Once a cheater, always a cheater.” While this is not always the case, if they have cheated in previous relationships, it is more likely to occur again.

Why? There are a few reasons why people cheat. Some of those reasons include the following:

