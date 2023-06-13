73% of Americans Maintain Their Lawn For Their Pets, And Here’s How You Can Make Your Yard Even More Friendly For Your Dog

Many people like to keep up their lawns for appearances’ sake. But recent findings have determined that the motivator behind proper lawn care is more than just aesthetics.

According to a survey from Angi, 73 percent of Americans maintain their lawn for their pets.

It’s not so surprising; after all, our pets are like our children, so we want to provide them with a space they’ll have fun in while staying safe.

Providing a place for your dog to roam around in does more than just help them get in some exercise.

It also may lead to a decrease in problematic behaviors, such as excessive barking or tearing up the house.

However, keeping a yard both clean and pet-friendly is a balance that’s tricky to achieve. So here are some ideas you can implement in your outdoor space to accommodate an energetic pup!

First, make sure your yard is a safe haven and filled with plants that aren’t harmful to dogs. Lilies, tulips, and oleander are popular choices for gardens, but they are poisonous to your pets. Avoid planting these flowers in case your furry friend decides to take a bite out of them.

And if you want to create the most plush carpet for your dog to scamper on, incorporate these types of grasses in your lawn:

Kentucky bluegrass

Perennial ryegrass

Bermuda grass

Centipede grass

Bahia grass

