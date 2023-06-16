A Girl That Agreed To Go On A Date With Him Just Told Him That She Has A Friend With Benefits And Other Dates With Guys Lined Up

This 24-year-old guy has been talking to a 29-year-old girl for the last week, and they both have said to one another that they are interested in a long-term relationship instead of something casual or short-lived.

She actually told him that she is trying to find the man who can be the love of her life. So, they kept talking a bit over text, and they have a first date coming up in a week.

As they kept chit-chatting, she ended up asking him what the last date he went on had been like. He was truthful with her before imploring her to answer that question herself.

“Her answer was that her last date was a 5th date with a guy 4 months ago,” he explained. “She added that she really liked him, but he didn’t want to pursue it further as he didn’t have a connection with her, however, she continued by saying, “But now we’re friends with benefits.”

“At first, I thought she was joking, but she confirmed it to be true. Now, I don’t know if I’m overreacting with this, but IMO, you should not be telling someone you’re going on a date with that you have a FWB, especially if both parties are looking for something long-term.”

“I’d even go as far as to say that if you’re looking for something long-term that you shouldn’t have a FWB. I’m not judging…as I’ve also done it, but surely it isn’t a good idea when you want something long-term, no? She was also telling me that she had other dates planned with other guys, which with modern dating that’s to be expected, but again, do I need to know that?”

He wants girls to be honest with him, as it is something he values, but he feels that this girl is just being way too forthcoming with details he wishes she kept to herself.

He wound up canceling their date over this new information, and he also stopped speaking to her as well.

But, he is left wondering if this is a normal way to handle something like this, as he’s worried he might just be insecure.

