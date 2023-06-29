A Guy Offered Her A Massage Before They Even Went On A First Date, And That Did Not Sit Well With Her

This 25-year-old woman recently matched with a 28-year-old guy on a dating app who is reportedly pretty smart. In fact, he is pursuing his Ph.D. right now, and she is also pursuing higher education.

So, she felt like they were on similar life paths and planned to meet up with him one evening. However, the day before they were supposed to go out on a first date, the guy sent a message that completely threw her off.

They first began texting and talking about how graduate education can be really difficult. Then, out of nowhere, the guy mentioned how he was very good at giving massages and could give her one to help her relax.

“But I have never met him, and even the idea of a stranger already thinking about massaging me just didn’t sit right with me,” she said.

She did clarify how, if the guy had made that comment after their first date, then she probably would have felt differently.

But it was before they even met in person for the first time, and the idea of meeting a stranger who was “ready to massage her” just made her feel uncomfortable.

“It also creates more tension for the first date,” she added.

“Plus, there are tons of other things he could have said about physical affection other than massage, which is very intimate.”

That’s why she felt like the guy’s comment was pretty risky and overstepped a boundary.

