A Guy Picked Her Up For Their First Date And Instantly Kissed Her Before Their Date Even Started, But Then He Pulled Out A Gun

Meeting a guy online can either go good or bad. And in this case, it went horribly. A TikTok user named Maddie (@badaboombadabangg) is revealing a spine-chilling first date experience with a guy who threatened her with a gun when she tried to leave.

She met this guy on a dating app, and he was an anesthesiologist at Northwestern University. They exchanged phone numbers and started texting. Their conversations were funny and filled with friendly teasing, so Maddie was excited to meet him in person.

He asked her out for drinks and insisted on picking her up from her place. Maddie replied that it wasn’t necessary since the bar they planned to go to was near her neighborhood.

However, he wouldn’t take no for an answer and pressed her for her address. When he came to pick her up, she noted that he did not open the car door for her.

And before she even had a chance to greet him properly, he kissed her right on the mouth. Maddie was taken aback but tried to play it cool.

Then, he started driving, and Maddie realized they weren’t heading to the bar at all. He swerved through traffic and went down a back road. Maddie attempted to direct him back to the bar, but he told her to relax.

At this point, Maddie was getting really nervous. And then he began interrogating her about her favorite comedians. She listed off a few comedians she liked, one of them being Tom Segura.

While he raced through the streets, he pulled out his phone to look up a video of Tom Segura and placed it on the dashboard so he could watch the comedian do his set.

As soon as he played the video, he instantly started tearing the comedian’s jokes apart and accusing Maddie of having bad taste. Maddie didn’t care what he said to her as long as he didn’t crash the car.

