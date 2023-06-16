A Guy She Really Like Dumped Her After Two Dates Because He Said He Lost The Spark Between Them, But She Wants To See If She Can Rekindle It

This 36-year-old woman started out dating a 41-year-old guy online, and that’s pretty much the only way that they did interact for some time.

At first, this guy was super invested in her, and he said that he pictured spending forever with her too.

It then seemed that he fell in love with her fast, and he told her that he would like to have kids with her one day.

“We met twice over a period of three months because he lives in a different town, and he runs a business in the dining industry and was always busy working, but we chatted on the Internet a lot,” she explained.

“I was very shy and didn’t talk very loudly or confidently on those two dates because he is quite handsome and successful, but I haven’t done anything remarkable, and I’m slightly overweight.”

“Two months ago, he wanted to break up because he wasn’t interested anymore, and I never got a good explanation why. We went into no contact for a while.”

She decided to reach out to him several days ago, wanting to talk about him dumping her. She didn’t take the news well at all, and she was hoping to get an answer as to why he did this when it seemed that things were off to an excellent start.

He did tell her that he “didn’t feel the spark anymore,” so he wanted to end things instead of dragging them out.

She’s starting to believe that perhaps he wasn’t telling her the whole truth. She also is hoping there could be a way for her to “rekindle” the spark that he felt.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.