A Guy She Went Out With Ghosted Her After A Perfectly Great First Date That Ended With A Kiss, But Months Later, He Messaged Her To Try To Get Her To Come Work For Him

3 months ago, this girl met a guy through a dating app, and it seemed like they had an excellent connection just based on their messages back and forth to one another.

He then asked her out on a date to grab drinks, and she said yes. Their date lasted a couple of hours, and she really thought it was wonderful getting to spend time with him.

She actually works in an industry that’s close to the one that he’s in, so they ended up talking about that a lot on their date.

“At the end of the date, he walked me home, and we kissed at my gate,” she explained. “He then texted me and said he had a great time and was looking forward to seeing me again.”

“I texted back and agreed and said let’s catch up later in the week. Never heard another thing from him.”

“I texted him a few days later asking how his week was going, and he didn’t reply. That’s cool, I just let it be.”

Well, this guy did recently decide to reach out to her months later, but he wasn’t looking for a date.

Instead, he sent her a message through LinkedIn, and he wanted to know if she was willing to come work for the company that he’s currently at.

This particular position would entail her basically being this guy’s right-hand man, and she would have to work directly for him.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.