Have you ever accidentally crashed a wedding? Whether it was intentional or not, showing up to a wedding uninvited is rude and can potentially ruin the bride and groom’s special day.

TikToker @paws.for.reaction is talking about the time a guy took her to a wedding she was not invited to, putting her in an uncomfortable position and making things awkward for everyone.

When she was 19-years-old, she dated a guy who lived in the countryside. They would mostly hang out at his house since it was such a nice area.

One day, she went over to his place, and he told her that his neighbors were having a get-together, and he wanted to bring her along.

She asked if that would be okay with his neighbors, and he confidently asserted that it would be fine. That day, she was dressed super casually in a pair of shorts, a tank top, and flip-flops since they had originally planned to spend time outdoors and possibly go for a ride on his boat.

When they arrived at his neighbor’s place, she discovered that the “get-together” was actually a wedding! His neighbors owned a lakefront property, so they were hosting their wedding at their house.

The bride and the groom also didn’t know she was coming. Therefore, that meant there was no available seat for her and no food for her to eat. She was forced to split a meal with her date.

And even though it was a more casual wedding, she was still dressed extremely inappropriately and stood out like a sore thumb. The bride was not impressed, and the whole situation was just incredibly awkward.

The worst part was that her then-boyfriend didn’t see anything wrong with this scenario at all. However, she considered his actions to be disrespectful to everybody involved, including herself.

