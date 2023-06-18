A New Trend That’s Been Floating Around On TikTok Involves Creating Fake Tan Lines With Tape And Makeup

One of the most exciting things about the beauty and style world is that there are always new trends popping up. Some quickly become staples in people’s routines, while other beauty trends miss the mark on becoming a classic look.

A new hack/trend that has been recently floating around on TikTok is the use of tape and makeup to create false tan lines.

TikTok creator and beauty guru Erin Dugan Jurchak (@erinduganjurchak) tries out the new viral trend that makes it look like you have spent a little too much time at the beach.

“Hey, getting them safely does not sound like the craziest idea,” Erin admits.

To achieve this look, take a thin piece of tape or ribbon, place it around the back of your neck, and drape it over your chest. Think of placing the tape where a halter strap would be on a swimsuit.

Next, grab some powder bronzer and blush and start to place it over the top and along the sides of the tape. Using a combination of bronzer and blush will create a realistic tone on your skin, imitating a tan with a slight sunburnt hue.

“It’s actually a good time to remind you guys to wear your sunscreen always,” Erin advises, “even in the winter, even on cloudy days. Make it part of your routine.”

Once this step is done, you can go ahead and remove the tape from your skin to reveal tan lines that did not give your skin any sun damage! The lines will look pretty harsh initially, so be sure to use a brush to blur out the edges.

This hack is causing some debate because while many people think that it is a very odd thing to want to replicate, others think that it’s a fun look that will definitely provide them with that summer feel.

