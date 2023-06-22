A Wedding Cake Topper Showing A Groom Playing Video Games While The Bride Stands Behind Him Is Causing A Debate Online

When planning a wedding, it’s always a fun idea to include a few goofy items or activities that are personal to you and your partner and show your guests more of your relationship as a couple.

This viral Tiktok, which has received over 800K likes, posted by a wedding guest (@leosometimes), shares a unique cake topper that has caused some debate online.

The topper illustrates a relatable scene for many couples. The groom (tuxedo and all) is sitting down on a chair with a headset on and a video game console controller in his hands.

In front of him is a TV that has “Call of Duty: Warzone” written across the screen.

Focused on the game, the groom has no idea that the bride is standing behind him with her arms crossed, seemingly glaring at the groom and the television he is focused on.

While this was almost certainly supposed to be a funny addition to the couple’s cake, some people looked further into the potential meaning behind it.

Some got the impression that gaming would cause serious problems in their relationship if they weren’t careful.

Others were concerned that the frustration that was depicted in the fondant bride’s face was a symbol of how she was going to feel for the entirety of their marriage.

“That’s a divorce waiting to happen… eye-roll,” one commenter said.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.