After Being Hit By A Car, She Had To Postpone Her Dream Of Climbing The Seven Summits, But Then She Was Able To Achieve Her Dream With A Treadmill As She Recovered

Stories in which people overcome major obstacles are always so heartwarming to hear about. Perhaps this one will inspire you to keep trucking along through all the hardships you may encounter.

A woman from Norway demolished a world record for the fastest time to climb the seven summits on a treadmill after an injury.

Twenty-five-year-old Sofie Skancke Krauss had a goal of climbing the seven summits. The seven summits include Denali, Mount Everest, Kilimanjaro, Puncak Jaya, Elbrus, Aconcagua, and Vinson Massif.

She started her journey by tackling Mount Kilimanjaro first and had intended to take on Mount Everest when a catastrophe occurred.

In 2021, she was hit by a car and forced to postpone her plans while she recovered from the accident. After the accident, Sofie required around-the-clock care, which was a tough transition from being an active college student.

Even though she was left in a difficult situation, Sofie did not let this setback prevent her from reaching her goals.

She was able to achieve her dream of climbing the seven summits, just not in the way she had initially planned.

During her recovery, her parents bought her a treadmill. At first, she could only walk on the treadmill for five minutes at a time in order not to exacerbate her injuries.

Eventually, she graduated to running. Unfortunately, due to her injuries, Sofie couldn’t scale the mountains in real life, so she set her sights on climbing the summits on her treadmill in record time.

