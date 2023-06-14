After She Exposed Her Boyfriend For Cheating, All Of Their Friends Stopped Talking To Him, And Now He’s Calling Her Up Crying To Accuse Her Of Ruining His Life

This woman and her boyfriend have been in a relationship for four years. And throughout that time, he was her best friend and a “good human being” who never really made any mistakes.

That’s why she always felt very secure in their relationship, and neither of them ever felt the need to snoop on each other’s phones.

But, just recently, she borrowed her boyfriend’s laptop to attend an online interview after her computer stopped working.

And while she was on the device, she realized that her boyfriend was still logged into most of his social media accounts.

Now, at the time, she really did not want to pry. Eventually, though, curiosity killed the cat, and she decided to take a peek at her boyfriend’s Instagram and WhatsApp.

She found out that her boyfriend had been participating in steamy video calls with one woman and talking inappropriately with another.

On top of that, she also learned that he had made out with a third girl, who he claimed was just a friend.

So, she was obviously heartbroken but also simply could not believe that her boyfriend would do that to her.

She then decided to confide in one friend of hers to talk about everything she found out. And eventually, the news of her boyfriend’s infidelity spread like wildfire.

