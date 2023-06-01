After She Found Out That Her Teen Daughter Was Bullying Her Stepdaughter At School, So She Took Away Her Makeup And New Clothes As Punishment

If you wore makeup as a teenager, did your parents ever take away your makeup as a form of punishment? It’s one of the worst feelings ever in the moment because, for some teenagers, wearing makeup and expressing themselves through style is very important.

One woman’s daughter was mean to her stepsister, so she took away her makeup and new clothes as a form of punishment. Now, she’s wondering if she was too harsh.

She’s 35 years old and has a 15-year-old daughter named Jessica. Two years ago, she married her husband, Joe, who has a 15-year-old daughter of his own named Bella. Unfortunately, Bella’s mom passed away, so she quickly embraced the role of stepmother.

She had hoped that Bella and Jessica would get along, considering they’re the same age and Jessica used to always say she wanted a sister. Everything was fine at home, and they were nice to each other, but she quickly learned it was a different story at school.

“Recently, I got a call from their school stating that Bella was crying in the office,” she explained.

“Before I could ask her why they told me that Jessica was bullying her for being ugly and unfashionable. Bella does have a bit of an alternative style, but I think it’s creative and unique and not an excuse to bully her.”

She was horrified to learn about how Jessica was treating Bella. So that day, she picked Bella up from school early to get ice cream and talk. Bella tearfully admitted that Jessica had been teasing her for her style, but she didn’t say anything because she didn’t want to worsen her chances of ever getting along with her.

Later that day, when Jessica came home, she confronted her and asked why she was being so mean. Jessica responded by saying that Bella dresses like a “hideous rat” and that her friends at school were teasing her because they live together.

She told Jessica she’d take her phone away for a week and told her to apologize to Bella. But, unfortunately, that didn’t go so well.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.