Her Sorority Charged Her $4,000 For Leaving Campus So She Could See Her Sick Dad

So many girls in college decide to join a sorority and look forward to the fun, friend, and support that it would provide. Sororities preach sisterhood and community, so what happens when a family emergency occurs? In this particular case, probably not what you would think.

TikTok user Katherine Ellis (@itskatellis) shares the story of how her Alabama sorority fined her a whopping $4,000.

When she started college, Katherine was excited to rush sororities, enhance her social life, and be a part of a fun group. She had heard so many stories of sorority girls saying they loved their experiences, and she was eager to gain new friends.

She soon realized that the application and registration process was a lot more advanced than she thought and was already behind. She needed to find letters of recommendation and submit her resume and photos of herself in order to be considered by any of the sororities at the school.

Even though she was behind, she tried her best to do her research and whatever it took to get into one of the sororities. Looking back now, there are a few things she wishes she would have known before all of this.

“The number one thing I wish somebody told me was that if I had below a 3.0 GPA to not rush,” she said.

The first round of quick interviews that the sororities held were all about jobs and the girls’ GPA, so Katherine didn’t realize that so many options would drop her right away because of this. She still did her best to get the group to want her to be a new addition to their sorority.

Fast forward to homecoming, Katherine is partaking in a lot of events and activities with her new sorority house. A popular for her school was for the sororities to do something called pomping, which essentially is taking small pieces of tissue paper, making them into small balls, and gluing tons of them together to create an intricate mural of some sort.

For the two weeks that led up to homecoming, sorority members were required to be pomping away at the sorority house for at least 8 hours a day.

