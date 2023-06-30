Americans Express Mixed Opinions Regarding The Use Of AI For Hiring And Evaluating Employees In A Recent Survey

As ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence (AI) platforms continue to penetrate countless industries’ day-to-day operations, Americans have been engaged in ongoing debates.

Primarily, the effectiveness of such computer programs has come into question, as well as how their use could lead to increased bias and discrimination.

In a recent Pew Research Center survey of 11,004 U.S. adults conducted in December 2022, Americans also shared their opinions on the use of AI for workplace operations.

It is now believed that many employers use AI for some form of assistance during both hiring processes and other decision-making strategies. While numerous companies have welcomed the new technology, however, U.S. adults have mixed opinions.

In terms of AI being used to make final hiring decisions, about 71% of people are opposed to this idea. Similarly, the majority of Americans also oppose AI being used to make final firing decisions.

Many U.S. adults were also opposed to AI being deployed during other day-to-day operations. For instance, 41% were opposed to AI reviewing job applications, 61% were opposed to AI tracking workers’ movements in the office, and 56% were opposed to AI keeping tabs on when office workers were working at their desks.

Additionally, Americans were not too sure about employers using AI for conducting performance evaluations. About 39% were opposed to this idea, 31% were in favor, and 29% of U.S. adults were unsure.

Despite these concerns, there are some areas where Americans believe AI could be beneficial– and even better than humans– in workplaces. For instance, 47% of U.S. adults believe that AI would do a better job than humans at evaluating job applicants equally.

Overall, 68% of Americans also think that the increasing use of AI in workplaces will impact workers in general significantly. Yet, at the same time, just 28% believe that AI will have a large impact on them personally.

