An Older Man Kept Trying To Take Her Friend To A Debutante Ball, So She Finally Told The Guy That He Was Past His Prime

This 20-year-old woman has a 19-year-old friend who will be a debutante in their city’s debutante ball for charity.

In addition to that, her friend has also been seriously busy over the past couple of weeks since her friend is preparing to start a summer internship that is on the other side of the country.

That’s why her friend’s parents wound up asking if she could help find her friend a “suitable cavalier.” In other words, a young guy who will accompany her friend to the ball.

Now, she detailed how cavaliers are usually handsome men around their age who basically any girl would want to have a dance with.

“My friend has dreamed about the ball for years, so it’s a great responsibly for me to find the perfect guy,” she explained.

“There are plenty of eligible, attractive guys we know from school.”

However, an older guy in his mid-30s who lives in her neighborhood somehow found out that she was looking for a cavalier to accompany her friend to the ball. So, he actually approached her on various occasions and even tried to nominate himself!

Understandably, she found that really creepy.

She has no idea why a man his age would think for a second that her 19-year-old friend would ever be attracted to him. After all, cavaliers are usually just college-aged young men.

